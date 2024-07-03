Jharkhand High Court gets new Chief Justice

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi was on Wednesday appointed as the chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court, the law ministry said.

Justice Sarangi is at present a judge of the Orissa High Court. His name was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium in December last year.

The law ministry also announced the appointment of Justice Muhamed Mustaque Ayumantakath, a judge of the Kerala High Court, to be the acting chief Justice of that High Court with effect from July 5 as incumbent Chief Justice Ashish Jitendra Desai demits office on Thursday on attaining the age of 62 years.

In a separate notification, the ministry said Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, a judge of the Jharkhand High Court, has been transferred to the Rajasthan High Court.

In December last year, Justice Chandrashekhar had requested the top court collegium to transfer him out of Jharkhand. PTI NAB AS AS