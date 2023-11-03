Jharkhand hikes DA by 4 pc for its employees

Ranchi, Nov 3 (PTI) Jharkhand government on Friday hiked dearness allowance for its employees by 4 percentage points to 46 per cent of the basic salary, a senior official said.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting here chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"Dearness allowance for state government employees has been hiked to 46 per cent from 42 per cent," principal secretary, department of finance, Jharkhand, Ajoy Kumar Singh said.

The hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) will be applicable from July 1, 2023.

The move comes close on the heels of the central government deciding to hike DA for its employees by 4 percentage points to 46 per cent.

Dearness relief to pensioners has also been increased to 46 per cent with effect from July 1, 2023, he said.

DA and DR are given twice a year to compensate employees and pensioners, respectively, for price rise.