Jharkhand hikes dearness allowance of employees by 2 pc

Ranchi, May 8 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Thursday hiked the dearness allowance (DA) of its employees to 55 per cent of basic pay from the existing 53 per cent, effective from January 1 this year, an official said.

The dearness relief to pensioners was also increased by 2 percentage points to 55 per cent.

The proposal was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The move will benefit over 3 lakh employees and pensioners in the state, officials said.

A total of 34 proposals were passed by the cabinet, including approving the Mukhya Mantri Digital Health Yojana.

"To implement the Mukhya Mantri Digital Health Yojana in all medical colleges, district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres and health sub-centres during next five years, the government approved Rs 299.30 crore," cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said.

The cabinet also gave its nod to amend the policy of declaring reward money for the arrest of Maoists, Maoist activists and criminals.

As part of the amendment, five categories have been set up for criminals, an official said.

"Criminals with at least 20 registered cases will be placed in the Grade-A category, while those with a minimum of three registered cases will fall under Grade-E," the official added.

The reward amounts for these categories will range from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, she said.

The cabinet also decided to rename Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University in Ranchi as Veer Shaheed Budhu Bhagat University.

The Cabinet also approved the notification of the Jharkhand Sand Mining Rules, 2025.

Under the new rules, the auction of sand ghats can now be conducted at the district level. Previously, the authority rested with the Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation (JSMDC). PTI SAN SAN MNB