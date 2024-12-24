Jharkhand hikes dearness allowance of employees by 3 pc

Ranchi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Tuesday hiked the dearness allowance (DA) of its employees to 53 per cent of basic pay from the existing 50 per cent, effective from July 1 this year, an official said.

The dearness relief to pensioners was also increased by 3 percentage points to 53 per cent.

The proposal regarding the hike in DA to state government employees and dearness relief to pensioners was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The hike will benefit over three lakh employees and pensioners in the state, officials said.

A total of 10 proposals were passed by the cabinet, including administrative approval of Rs 99.56 crore for the multi-disciplinary education and research university (MERU) in the campus of Vinoba Bhave University (VBU), Hazaribag, under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) “We are ready to move ahead with a visionary mindset for Jharkhand’s betterment,” Soren said. PTI SAN RBT