Jharkhand: JSERC hikes power tariff by 7.66%

Ranchi: The Jharkhand State Electricity Regulatory Commission (JSERC) on Wednesday hiked power tariff by 7.66 per cent in the state.

Under the new rates, domestic consumers in rural areas will pay Rs 6.30 per unit, up from Rs 5.80, while urban consumers will pay Rs 6.65 per unit, up from Rs 6.30. The revised tariff will take effect from March 1, a statement by the JSERC said.

The government will continue to provide subsidies, including 125 units of free electricity for domestic customers and relief through various subsidy slabs up to 400 units, it added.

Despite JBVNL's proposal for a 39.71% increase, the commission approved a 7.66% hike after examination.

Fixed charges for rural consumers have increased by Rs 25, while remaining unchanged for urban consumers, the statement added.

Additionally, a two per cent rebate is proposed for bills paid within five days of generation, and the commission has kept tariffs unchanged for rooftop solar PV projects at Rs 4.16/kWh for gross metering and Rs 3.80/kWh for net metering.