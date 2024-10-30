Jharkhand: Himanta slams JMM govt for not taking action against Cong minister

Baharagora (Jharkhand), Oct 30 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday slammed the JMM-led government in Jharkhand for failing to take action against Congress minister Irfan Ansari over his alleged derogatory remarks about BJP leader Sita Soren.

Sarma claimed that the government hesitated to act against Ansari due to concerns about angering infiltrators.

Speaking at a mahila sammanlan in Baharagora, where he sought votes for BJP candidate Dineshanand Goswami, Sarma said, "Recently, Congress minister Irfan Ansari made derogatory remarks against Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of chief minister Hemant Soren, but yet no action has been taken because it might upset infiltrators." Sita Soren and Ansari are both contesting from Jamtara seat.

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) also took cognisance of Ansari's remarks and issued a notice to Jharkhand government, seeking a report on the matter.

Sarma, who is the BJP's election co-in-charge, said Bangladeshi infiltrators have been entering the state every day.

"They are occupying lands and posts of mukhiyas by marrying tribal girls here. Jharkhand politics is gradually going into the hands of infiltrators but the JMM government is doing nothing against them," Sarma said.

He alleged that infiltrators have ruined the social fabric of Santhal Paraganas.

He vowed that if the BJP comes to power in Jharkhand, infiltrators would be chased away.

The Assam CM also criticised the JMM government for not fulfilling promises made during the 2019 elections, including providing 5 lakh jobs.

He pledged that a BJP government would offer jobs, sell LPG cylinders at Rs 500 with two free per year, build 21 lakh houses for the poor, and provide Rs 2,100 to women under the Gogo Didi Yojana.

Elections for the 81-member assembly will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with counting scheduled for November 23.