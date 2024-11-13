Jharkhand: ‘Hockey’, ‘no to drugs’, ‘tribal culture’ themed polling stations attract voters

Ranchi: Over 50 unique booths, designed to reflect a variety of cultural, social, and awareness themes, were set up across 15 districts of Jharkhand to engage the electorate and create a more inclusive and vibrant voting experience during the first phase of polling on Wednesday.

Among the most notable booths was one at the Girls High School in Ranchi, designed with a 'hockey' theme.

The booth featured large cut-outs of girls playing hockey, celebrating Jharkhand's success in producing Olympians such as Salima Tete, Nikki Pradhan, and Sangita Kumari.

"I liked the theme, as it connects to our sports culture. The state has produced many Olympians in hockey," said Rina Kumari, a 25-year-old voter, after casting her vote at the booth.

Sector magistrate Gautam Kumar told PTI, "The theme is aimed at promoting Jharkhand’s sports and inspire voters.

In Ranchi’s Tamar block, a booth at Chipbandhidih was adorned with tribal culture motifs, showcasing the rich heritage of the state's tribal communities.

Similarly, a booth at Lawalong High School in Chatra district featured the 'Yes to Vote, No to Drugs' theme, promoting awareness against drug abuse.

Other booths focused on Patratu tourism and agriculture, while Giridih district featured 11 booths showcasing local art and culture.

By 11 AM, the voter turnout across 43 assembly seats stood at 29.31 per cent, with 1.37 crore voters enrolled for the first phase of elections.

A total of 15,344 polling booths were set up, including booths in rural areas to ensure broad voter access.

Special arrangements were made for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PwDs), including wheelchair access, ramps, and volunteers to assist them.

"This time, the arrangement was very good. I smoothly exercised my franchise without trouble," said Bina Sinha, a 65-year-old woman, who voted at the Red Cross Society booth in Ranchi.

Pankaj Kumar Vats, a booth presiding officer, explained, "All required facilities have been provided in the booth such as electricity, drinking water, and wheelchairs for elderly and physically challenged persons. Such arrangements have been made to ensure that voters do not wait in queues for a long time." In Ranchi, the constituency has 4.8 lakh voters, including 2.39 lakh women voters, with 18 candidates in the fray. Voters appreciated the smooth arrangements, which were designed to make voting more accessible and comfortable.

Volunteers were stationed at booths throughout the state to assist physically challenged voters and senior citizens. In West Singhbhum, volunteers were seen helping voters to ensure they did not face any issues while casting their ballots.

Jharkhand’s 2.60 crore voters include 1.13 lakh senior citizens over 85 years old and 3.67 lakh PwDs. The facilities at polling stations have been specially designed to cater to their needs, ensuring an accessible voting experience for all.