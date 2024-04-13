Jharkhand Home Secy reviews security measures for Ram Navami festival

Ranchi, Apr 13 (PTI) Jharkhand Home Secretary Vandana Dadel on Saturday reviewed the security measures in the state for the upcoming Ram Navami festival.

Advertisment

Director General of Police Ajay Kumar Singh and other senior police officials were present in the meeting which was chaired by Dadel.

Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG Operations, Amol V Homkar said that preparedness for the upcoming Ram Navami was reviewed during the meeting to ensure peaceful celebrations.

"There are more than 4,700 Akdhadas in the state who take out procession during Ram Navami. Meetings with them have been held by the respective districts. Routes for the processions have also been decided and districts have been asked to follow the route chart," he said.

Homkar said that special vigil is being ensured in districts like Ranchi, Hazaribag, Jamshedpur, Giridih, Lohardaga and Palamu.

Special directives for monitoring religious places such as temples, mosques and others have been given so that unsocial elements could be prevented from creating disturbance, he said. PTI SAN SAN RG