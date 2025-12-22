Jharkhand: Hot oil poured on disabled woman for resisting molestation attempt

Giridih, Dec 22 (PTI) A physically disabled woman, who runs a fast food joint in Jharkhand's Giridih district, was injured after two men allegedly poured hot oil on her for resisting their molestation attempt, police said on Monday.

The incident happened around 8.30 pm on Sunday in the Mufassil police station area, they said.

"Two men arrived at her food joint and tried to molest her. As she resisted, they took the hot cooking oil kept nearby and poured it on her," an officer said.

The 30-year-old woman sustained burn injuries on her left hand and feet, and is currently undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital, he said.

Police said they have arrested one of the accused, Uday Choudhary (25), while the other, Manish Choudhary, is on the run.

A search is underway for Manish, they said.

When Uday was produced before a court on Monday, he was sent to judicial custody. PTI RPS RPS SOM