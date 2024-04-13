Jharkhand: Husband among 3 sentenced to life for killing woman over dowry

Hazaribag, Apr 13 (PTI) Three members of a family were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Saturday for the murder of a woman over dowry.

The woman, identified as Basanti of Jhapa in the Chouparan police station area, was set on fire on April 16, 2021, after her parents failed to give the dowry as demanded by her in-laws, according to the prosecution.

The court convicted her husband Angad Kumar, father-in-law Kunjil Sao and brother-in-law Nirmal Sao under various sections of the IPC, including 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty).

Basanti's in-laws had demanded Rs 1 lakh in cash and a two-wheeler. They had threatened to kill her if their demand was not met.

She got married in 2016 and was the mother of two children. PTI CORR BS SOM