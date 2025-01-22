Jharkhand: IAS officer Pooja Singhal's suspension revoked after bail in money laundering case

Ranchi: The suspension of IAS officer Pooja Singhal, who was in jail for over two years in a money laundering case, was revoked after she secured bail, an official of the Jharkhand government said on Wednesday.

Singhal was suspended on May 12, 2022, a day after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The case relates to alleged corruption in implementing MGNREGA, the Centre's flagship scheme for rural employment.

"In light of the recommendations made by the Suspension Review Committee after due consideration, Pooja Singhal, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has been reinstated with effect from December 7, 2024, following her release on bail," said a notification issued by the Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Raj Bhasa on Tuesday evening.

After being relieved from suspension, Singhal will contribute to the Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Raj Bhasa, it stated.

The ED had accused Singhal, a former secretary in the state Mines Department, of money laundering. A special court granted her bail on December 7 last year.