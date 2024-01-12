Jharkhand: IAS officer's wife questioned by ED in hospital land case

Ranchi, Jan 12 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Avinash Kumar's wife Preeti Kumar appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday for questioning in connection with alleged irregularities in a plot allotted to a private hospital, officials said.

Preeti Kumar appeared at the ED's regional office around 1 pm for questioning in the Berlin Hospital land case, they said.

The hospital, to which she is linked, is located at Bariatu Road in the state capital, they added.

The ED had summoned her on January 3 but she skipped the summons. Then, she was issued a fresh summons for January 12, officials said. PTI SAN SAN SOM