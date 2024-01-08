Jharkhand: Idols 'vandalised' inside Ranchi temple, locals stage protest

Ranchi, Jan 8 (PTI) Idols of deities inside a temple were allegedly vandalised by unidentified people in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi, leading to protests by locals, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Bariatu area on Sunday night, he said.

"Around three to four idols were found vandalised inside the temple," sub-divisional officer (SDO) Utkarsh Kumar told PTI.

He said locals blocked a stretch of Bariatu Road, demanding arrest of the culprits.

Ranchi SP (city) Raj Kumar Mehta told PTI, "The blockade was cleared within two hours after the agitators were convinced that the culprits would be arrested soon." Mehta promised to reinstall the idols that were damaged. "Actually, I have some sentiment with the temple where my father visited in his last days. Reinstalling the idols there is my own call," he said.

The SP said five teams have been formed to track the culprits. CCTV footage are being looked into as part of police investigation, he added.

Priest Ram Narayan Pandey said when he reached the temple around 5am, he found the gate's lock broken. "All the idols inside were vandalised. A silver crown and some other items were missing. I immediately rushed to Bariatu police station and lodged an FIR against unknown persons," he said.

Several BJP leaders including Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth, MLA CP Singh and Kanke MLA Samri Lal visited the temple and demanded action against the guilty within 24 hours.

Seth wrote on social media, "Today, once again an attempt was made to damage peace of Ranchi city by vandalising idols of a temple." Seth said he talked to officials who were present there and directed them to ensure security of temples and arrest the guilty within 24 hours. PTI SAN RBT SAN MNB