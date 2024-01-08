Jharkhand: Idols 'vandalised' inside temple, locals stage protest

Ranchi, Jan 8 (PTI) Idols of deities inside a temple were allegedly vandalised by unidentified miscreants in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi, leading to protests by locals, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Bariatu area on Sunday night, he said.

“Around three to four idols were found vandalised inside the temple,” Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Utkarsh Kumar told PTI.

He said locals blocked a stretch of the Bariatu Road, demanding arrest of the culprits.

“We have assured them that the idols would be reinstalled in a couple of days. The blockade is being cleared after discussion with the protesters,” Kumar said.

CCTV footages are being looked into as part of police investigation, he added. PTI SAN RBT