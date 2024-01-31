If Hemant Soren goes to jail, we will also go with him: JMM supporters

Ranchi: Hundreds of ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers and supporters from various districts of the state gathered in Ranchi’s Morabadi ground on Wednesday in protest against the questioning of Chief Minister Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case linked to land deals.

Holding party banners and posters and displaying bows and arrows, the supporters claimed that the CM was being targeted by the BJP-led central government through the probe agency for his tribal identity.

"Hemant Soren is being targeted because he is a tribal. But, he is like a god to us. We can go to any extent for him," Jharna Pal, a JMM leader who came here from Jamshedpur, told PTI.

"If he (CM) goes to jail, we will also go with him," she said.

With prohibitory orders imposed within a radius of 100 metres at key locations in the state capital, including the CM house, the protests has been organised at the Morabado ground, a few kilometers away from Soren's residence.

Supporter Umesh Thakur from Hazaribag district said, "The chief minister has repeatedly been harassed even though he is cooperating. He replied to ED questions on January 20. But, he was again summoned within a week. Isn’t it a deliberate attempt to defame his image and the government?" Taufiq Alam from Ramgarh said, "The BJP has been hatching a conspiracy against our chief minister to destabilise the government. But, they will not succeed in their mission. If anything happens to the chief minister, Jharkhand will see an intensive agitation."