#National

Jharkhand: Illegal spirits worth Rs 2.1 crore seized, 1 arrested

NewsDrum Desk
28 Aug 2023

Medininagar, Aug 28 (PTI) Illegal spirits worth Rs 2.1 crore were seized in Jharkhand's Palamu district and one person was arrested, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, excise officials and personnel of the Chatarpur police station raided Kaul village on Sunday and seized 12,000 litres of spirits, they said.

A person, identified as Madan Vishwakarma, was arrested in the raid, they said.

The seized spirits were meant for making illicit liquor, they added.

A case was lodged and a further investigation was underway, police said. PTI CORR BS SOM SOM

