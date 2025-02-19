Jharkhand imposes complete ban on gutka, pan masala for one year

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government announced a comprehensive ban on the production, sale, and storage of gutka and pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine.

The decision was announced by the state health minister Irfan Ansari.

झारखंड में गुटखा-पान मसाला पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध।

यह सिर्फ आदेश नहीं, आपकी जिंदगी बचाने का मेरा संकल्प है।

तंबाकू का ज़हर हमारे बच्चों और युवाओं को कैंसर की आग में झोंक रहा था।

अब ऐसा नहीं होगा!

जो कानून तोड़ेगा, उस पर सख्त कार्रवाई होगी।



"A ban has been imposed for one year, with immediate effect, under Section 30 (2) (a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and Regulations 2,3, and 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restriction on Sales) Regulation, 2011," read official notification.



The number of patients suffering from oral cancer is increasing rapidly in Jharkhand. The reason for this is gutkha. In the state, about 70 people are suffering from cancer per one lakh population. Of these, 40-45 patients are suffering from oral cancer due to tobacco and gutkha.

Gutka and pan masala are known to be significant contributors to oral cancer due to their high tobacco content.

In June 2022, a one-year ban was imposed on 11 brands of pan masala by the Hemant Soren government.