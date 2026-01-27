Jharkhand industrialist's son rescued 2 weeks after abduction; gang involved not yet known: Police

Jamshedpur, Jan 27 (PTI) The son of a city-based industrialist was rescued from Barhi in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district in the early hours of Tuesday, around two weeks after he was abducted, an officer said here.

Kairav (24), the son of Industrialist Devang Gandhi, was kidnapped while he was on his way to the office in Adityapur industrial area of Seraikela-Kharswan district.

“The police rescued Kairav Gandhi from Chauparan-Barhi section of GT Road at midnight and handed him over to his family in the wee hours of Tuesday morning,” Senior Superintendent of Police (East Singhbhum) Piyush Pandey said.

He said in a press conference that the gang that abducted Kairav is yet to be identified, and the police are yet to make any arrest.

To a question, Pandey said that the members of the family received ransom calls but they did not disclose whether they paid any amount to get Kairav free and unharmed.

The youth was not tortured and is in sound health, the police officer said.

The SSP said the gang had intercepted the 24-year-old near CH area on Kadma-Sonari link road under Bistupur police station and forced him to sit in their vehicle having a police sticker, while one member of the racket drove Kairav's car and dumped it at Kanderbeda in neighbouring Seraikela-Kharswan district.

The police had recovered the vehicle on the same night of the incident.

“Under mounting pressure from the police, the perpetrators set Kairav free on the road on the Chauparan-Barhi section of Hazaribag and fled,” the statement said.

Following the abduction, the police registered a case on January 13 and began an investigation, which was constantly monitored by Director General of Police Tadasha Mishra, who was in the city two days ago, along with the Zonal IG.

The DGP directed that priority should be safe rescue of Kairav, Pandey said.

The police had generated inputs with the help of technical surveillance, intelligence department to identify the location of Kairav and the gang members involved.

“We have started conducting raids in all possible hide-outs, including in West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand after zeroing in on the gang,” the SSP said.

He said that he had an input on Monday that the gang members were planning to shift Kairav owing to continuous police raids.

“We did not have the exact information, but we worked on it and deployed the police on the possible routes. The gang members got hints that the police were behind them and set Kairav free on the road between the Chauparan-Barhi section of Hazaribag, and fled,” Pandey said.

At the request of the family members, the police took Kairav home straightaway around 4.30 am.

The SSP said that Kairav was in sound health, and he told police that the abductors did not misbehave or torture him.

Asked how many locations the abductors have changed to evade arrest, Pandey said, “We are yet to question Kairav. He wanted to spare some time with family members. Right now, we are working on whatever inputs we could gather from different sources.” Kairav’s father Devang Gandhi is Vice-President of Adityapur Small Industries Association (ASIA).

The local business community and politicians hailed the police for rescuing Kairav.

ASIA President Inder Agarwal said, “It was really a big achievement of the police. The police department has put in more than 100 per cent effort and taken all steps to trace Kairav back safely. He is well,” Agarwal told PTI.

Agarwal, who met the Gandhi family earlier in the day, said the association will decide about seeking proper security for industrialists and the business community to check recurrence of such incidents.

President of Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Manav Kedia also expressed happiness over the safe return of Kairav.

“I had spoken to Devang Gandhi, who expressed his gratitude towards the efforts and support of the police department and SCCI,” Kedia said in a statement.

BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato and JD(U) legislator Sayu Roy also visited the Gandhi family soon after Kairav's return.

Roy, a former minister, said East Singhbhum Senior Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey himself accompanied Kairav during his return.

“I had spoken to SSP, who admitted that Kairav’s rescue was a half achievement of the police as the perpetrators were still at large,” Roy said.

The JD(U) leader said Pandey assured him that the police would arrest the culprits soon.

Mahato hailed the police effort in taking Kairav back home safely, “though a bit late”.

The BJP MP said, “The entire city was concerned about Kairav's whereabouts, and we are happy to see him back home.” PTI BS NAM RBT NN