Jharkhand IRB constable dies after falling off barracks in Dumka

Dumka (Jharkhand), Jun 24 (PTI) A 29-year-old state IRB constable died after falling off the railing of a three-storey barracks in Jharkhand’s Dumka district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at State Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) No-1 located at Nakati village under Mufassil police station of the district in the morning.

The jawan was identified as Emmanuel Telra, a resident of Ramseli village of Latehar district.

Mufassil police station in-charge Nitish Kumar said they are investigating the case to find out actual cause of his death.

"Prima facie it appears that he might have sat on the railing of the terrace of the three-storey barracks and fell," he said.