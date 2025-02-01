Jharkhand, its people neglected completely in Union Budget, alleges JMM

Ranchi, Feb 1 (PTI) The ruling JMM on Saturday claimed that the Union Budget 2025-26 has nothing for Jharkhand as the state and its people were "neglected completely" by the Centre.

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for the 2025-26 fiscal in Parliament.

"Nothing has been proposed for Jharkhand in the budget. The neighbouring Bihar has been given many projects but Jharkhand and its people have been neglected completely,” JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said.

Bihar remained in focus in the presentation of the Union Budget for the 2025-26 fiscal with Sitharaman making several announcements for the state, including setting up of a makhana board, financial assistance for western Kosi canal and support for enhancing the capacity of IIT Patna.

Jharkhand’s minerals contribute significantly to the country’s economy but a "step-motherly treatment has been meted out" to the state, the JMM leader alleged.

"We had expected that the Centre would announce payment of its due of Rs 1.36 lakh crore to the state. But, there is no mention of it in the budget. We want to ask why such an ignorant approach was taken towards Jharkhand,” he said.

The state BJP, however, claimed that the union budget has taken care of all sections of society, particularly women, youth, students, entrepreneurs and middle-class families.

"The development-oriented budget further boosts Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas’ and it will help achieve the dream of 'Vikshit Bharat' by 2047,” Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi said. PTI SAN BDC