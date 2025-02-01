Jharkhand, its people neglected completely in Union Budget, alleges JMM-led alliance

Ranchi, Feb 1 (PTI) The ruling JMM-led alliance on Saturday claimed that the Union Budget 2025-26 has "nothing" for Jharkhand as the state and its people were "neglected completely" by the Centre.

Despite the state's need for adequate central assistance to alleviate poverty, Jharkhand has been "sidelined", state minister and Congress leader Radha Krishna Kishore alleged.

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for the 2025-26 fiscal in Parliament.

Kishore claimed, “Jharkhand has been ignored and sidelined in the budget, despite the fact that the state needs central assistance to deal with poverty here. The state is mineral rich but it has also been facing poverty.” He claimed that the kind of support Jharkhand is required from the Centre was not given.

“For me, it’s a routine budget as it has nothing to strengthen the country’s economic or social conditions. Many announcements have been made for Bihar only due to upcoming elections there,” Kishore alleged.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey claimed that "nothing has been proposed for Jharkhand" in the budget.

"The neighbouring Bihar has been given many projects but Jharkhand and its people have been neglected completely," the JMM leader said.

Bihar remained in focus in the presentation of the Union Budget for the 2025-26 fiscal with Sitharaman making several announcements for the state, including setting up of a makhana board, financial assistance for the western Kosi canal and support for enhancing the capacity of IIT Patna.

Jharkhand’s minerals contribute significantly to the country’s economy but a "step-motherly treatment has been meted out" to the state, the JMM leader alleged.

"We had expected that the Centre would announce payment of its due of Rs 1.36 lakh crore to the state. But, there is no mention of it in the budget. We want to ask why such an ignorant approach was taken towards Jharkhand," he said.

The state BJP, however, claimed that the union budget has taken care of all sections of society, particularly women, youth, students, entrepreneurs and middle-class families.

"The development-oriented budget further boosts Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas’ and it will help achieve the dream of 'Vikshit Bharat' by 2047,” Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi said.

The Federation of Jharkhand Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI) appreciated the budget proposals but expressed disappointment as the state is "nowhere" in Sitharaman's speech.

“Overall it is a good budget, especially for the middle class and small and medium enterprises. But, Jharkhand is nowhere in the budget, which is indeed disappointing. We hoped special package for Jharkhand in the budget,” FJCCI president Paresh Gattani said. PTI SAN SAN BDC