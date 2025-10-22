Jharkhand: Jail warden arrested for attempting to molest minor

Jamshedpur, Oct 22 (PTI) A jail warden in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur has been arrested for allegedly attempting to molest a minor, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, warden of Ghaghidih jail, was apprehended on the charge of attempting to sexually assault a nine-year-old girl in Sitaramdera police station area on Tuesday, they said.

He allegedly lured the girl, who was playing with her friends in Sitaramdera locality, and took her to the roof of a three-storey building and attempted to molest the minor, a police officer said.

The family members of the girl and locals reportedly clashed with a few police personnel in front of the flat of the accused later on Tuesday.

The minor’s family then approached senior BJP leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das, following which SP (City) Kumar Sivashish and DSP (HQ) Bhola Prasad Singh reached the spot and took the accused into custody.

The medical test of the girl will be conducted and her statement recorded in front of the magistrate, Sivashish said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI BS RBT