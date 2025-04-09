Jharkhand: Jairam Mahto files FIR against Congress MLA Shweta Singh over Bokaro 'attack'

Bokaro, Apr 9 (PTI) Dumri MLA Jairam Mahto filed a police case against Congress's Bokaro legislator Shweta Singh and her supporters, alleging they attacked him.

The incident happened on Tuesday when Mahto, the MLA of Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM), went to meet some people who were demonstrating over the death of a man in an alleged lathi charge by security personnel on April 3.

During a demonstration near the Bokaro Steel Plant's administrative building on April 3, in demand for jobs for the people who gave land for the project, CISF allegedly lathi-charged the protesters. A 26-year-old man died allegedly after being injured in the lathi charge, further escalating the tension.

Mahto alleged Congress supporters jostled him when her went to the spot to meet the demonstrators and damaged his car's number plate on Singh's direction.

A case was lodged on the basis of the complaint filed by Mahto, said Sudama Das, the in-charge of the Bokaro Steel City police station.

Singh, meanwhile, criticised Mahto for filing the police complaint.

"It is unfortunate and an example of cheap politics," she said.