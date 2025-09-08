Jharkhand: Jamshedpur’s Mango approved as new police subdivision to curb crimes

Ranchi, Sep 8 (PTI) A high-level committee chaired by Jharkhand Chief Secretary Alka Tiwary on Monday approved the proposal of the department of home, jail and disaster to designate Jamshedpur’s Mango as a new police subdivision to curb crime.

Tiwary also directed the DGP Anurag Gupta to assess the needs of all districts in the state to ensure effective maintenance of law and order.

"The exercise will provide comprehensive data on district crime graphs, current resources and required actions. This would also ensure better allocation of resources for crime prevention," she said, according to a press statement.

Home Secretary Vandana Dadel said in a bid to curb economic crime, narcotics-related cases, and other types of incidents in Mango, a need was felt to designate it as a police subdivision.

Gupta said the new police subdivision will be created by carving out the upgraded police stations of Mango and Azadnagar, along with Olidih OP, from Jamshedpur (Headquarters) and Patmada police subdivisions. PTI SAN SAN MNB