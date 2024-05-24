Jharkhand: Jewellery store robbed at gunpoint in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, May 24 (PTI) A jewellery store was robbed at gunpoint in Jamshedpur's busy Sonari area on Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened around 1.40 pm at the store of MB Jewellers on Sonari Main Road, they said.

Three armed men entered the store, disguising themselves as customers. No sooner had owner Kaushal Jain shown them a ring, than they pulled out their guns and took him hostage along with a couple of customers and staffers.

They then robbed the store and fled the scene on a motorcycle, police said.

The value of the ornaments and the amount of cash robbed were being evaluated but it was estimated to be over Rs 50 lakh, they said.

"Raids are being conducted at all possible hideouts to nab the accused," said Kumar Saryu Anand, the officer-in-charge of Sonari police station.

Superintendent of Police (City) Mukesh Kumar Lunayat inspected the store and also examined the CCTV footage.

Condemning the incident, Singhbhum Chambers of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) president Vijay Anand Moonka sought to know how three armed men committed the robbery despite heavy security due to Lok Sabha polls. PTI BS SOM