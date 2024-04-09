Jharkhand: JMM fields ex-minister Joba Manjhi against BJP's Geeta Kora in Singhbhum

Ranchi, Apr 9 (PTI) The ruling JMM in Jharkhand on Tuesday fielded former state minister Joba Manjhi in the Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat against BJP's Geeta Kora.

The party also re-nominated Vijya Hansdak, the incumbent MP, in the Rajmahal Lok Sabha seat.

Manjhi, the MLA of Manoharpur, will take on Kora who switched to the BJP recently. She is the wife of former chief minister Madhu Koda.

Kora, the lone Congress MP from Jharkhand in the outgoing Lok Sabha, won the seat in 2019 by a margin of 72,155 votes.

In Rajmahal, the BJP has fielded its former state president Tala Marandi. JMM's Hansdak had won the seat by a margin of 99,195 votes in the last elections.

The Lok Sabha polls in Jharkhand will be held in four phases, starting May 13. PTI NAM SOM