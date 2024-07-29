Jharkhand: JMM protests BJP MP Nishikant's UT demand, BJP says it's his 'personal remark'

Ranchi, Jul 29 (PTI) The ruling JMM on Monday staged a protest against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's recent statement in Lok Sabha, where he advocated for declaring parts of Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar as a Union Territory to curb infiltration from Bangladesh.

On July 25, Dubey had proposed the formation of a Union Territory comprising Malda and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal, along with Araria, Kishanganj, and Katihar districts of Bihar, and the Santhal Parganas region of Jharkhand.

He cited concerns over the declining tribal population in Santhal Parganas due to what he termed as increasing "Bangladeshi infiltrators." Leading the protest, state minister Deepak Birua accused the BJP of attempting to divide Jharkhand under the pretext of addressing infiltration issues.

"The BJP has revealed its intentions in Parliament. We will not allow them to divide our state," he asserted.

In response, state BJP president Babulal Marandi clarified that Dubey's remarks were personal and did not represent the party's stance. "The BJP dissociates itself from these comments," Marandi told reporters.

Meanwhile, BJP legislators staged a demonstration outside the assembly, accusing the Hemant Soren-led alliance of shielding Bangladeshi infiltrators.

BJP MLA Anant Ojha claimed that tribal population in Santhal Parganas was diminishing, alleging incidents where tribal students were reportedly assaulted for protesting against the infiltrators.

The BJP legislators additionally demanded the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the region to address their concerns.

On another front, the JMM sought to distance itself from Congress MLA Shilpi Neha Tirkey's remarks about demographic changes in Jharkhand due to influx from Bihar.

State minister Mithilesh Thakur emphasised that Tirkey's views did not reflect the alliance's position, asserting, "We are Jharkhandi by birth and heart." Later, Tirkey clarified her statement, insisting that it was misinterpreted.

"I did not even use the word of infiltrator," she said.

Tirkey acknowledged the demographic changes in Jharkhand, particularly citing Ranchi as a prominent example.

"Ranchi falls under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution. However, despite this protection, people from outside the state settle in the city by purchasing tribal land. They obtain ration cards, Aadhaar cards, and benefit from both their original state and Jharkhand. This has led to a significant decline in the tribal population in Ranchi," she told PTI.

Currently, out of the 24 districts in Jharkhand, 11 are fully covered and three are partially covered under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution. This Schedule includes provisions for the administration and protection of Scheduled Areas and Scheduled Tribes. PTI SAN NAM SOM SAN MNB