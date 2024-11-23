Jharkhand: JMM wins Chandankiyari, LoP Amar Kumar Bauri at third spot

Ranchi, Nov 23 (PTI) JMM candidate Umakant Rajak won the Chandankiyari seat in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Saturday by a margin of 33,733 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Arjun Rajwar of the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha was runner-up in the seat, while Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri of the BJP came third.

Rajak bagged 90,027 votes, while Rajwar secured 56,294 votes. Bauri managed 56,091 votes.

In the 2019 assembly polls, Bauri defeated Rajak, who contested the seat on an AJSU Party ticket.

Rajak switched to JMM ahead of this election after the Chandankiyari seat went to the BJP as per the seat-sharing arrangement within the NDA. PTI NAM/SAN SOM