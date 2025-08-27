Jharkhand job racket: 4 held for duping over 175 unemployed youths

Jamshedpur, Aug 27 (PTI) Jharkhand Police has busted a fake job racket in East Singhbhum district and arrested four persons for allegedly duping 179 unemployed youths from various states by promising them non-existent jobs, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The victims, including women, were brought to Ghatsila sub-division from Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Odisha, and were accommodated in rented houses with the promise of employment. Each victim was allegedly charged Rs 25,000, police added.

Addressing a press conference here, SP (Rural) Rishabha Garg said the fake firm M/s Riya Enterprises, situated in Laldih Dahigoda under Ghatsila police station limits, has been sealed and all documents seized.

Arrangement are also being made to send the victims back to their respective homes following their identification, he added.

Garg said a massive manhunt has been launched to arrest the alleged mastermind, Raju Yadav, a resident of Fatepur village in Bihar’s Gaya district, along with Sunil Yadav (Samastipur, Bihar), Rahul Ranjan, Anil, Ravi Chauhan, and other members of the syndicate.

Acting on a tip-off on Tuesday, Garg said a police team headed by Ghatsila SDPO Ajit Kumar Kujjur was formed to initiate necessary action against the culprits.

Investigations revealed that the accused collected the amount from the unemployed youths from Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Odisha on false promise of giving them jobs and exerted pressure on them to lure two more candidates to join the marketing network, Garg said.

The accused used to assault the victims and did not even allow them to go home, police officer said.

On the orders of the SP, a police team led by Ghatsila police station's Vansh Narayan Singh and Moubhandar outpost in-charge Pankaj Kumar raided the fake company premises in Ghatsila and arrested three employees of the company on Tuesday. One more person, who used to assault the victims, was also apprehended, SP added.

The arrested were identified as Roment Kumar, Mohan Kumar Rana (Domchanch, Koderma district), Shivam Kumar Singh of Bihar's Vaishali district and Kuldeep Singh. PTI B.

.

MNB