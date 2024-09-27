Jharkhand: Kalpana Soren assures women 'Mainya Samman Yojana' will continue interrupted

Jamshedpur, Sep 27 (PTI) JMM MLA Kalpana Soren on Friday assured Jharkhand’s women that the Mainya Samman Yojana will continue without interruption and cautioned against the BJP's narrative that labels the scheme as an "election stunt." Speaking at the Mainya Samman Yojana yatra at Bodam in East Singhbhum district, she criticised opposition parties, including the BJP, for spreading misinformation about the programme's future in the wake of the upcoming assembly elections.

Soren highlighted that for the first time since Jharkhand's formation, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has prioritised the welfare of women aged 18-50 by launching this initiative, which provides Rs 1,000 per month to nearly half of the state's female population.

She dismissed claims from the BJP that the programme would be terminated after the elections, stating that a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the scheme had been filed by vested interests linked to the BJP.

Addressing the gathering, Kalpana Soren assured women that their benefits would remain intact, declaring, "If any account will be closed, it will be that of the BJP in Jharkhand." She called on the women, likening their strength to the nine forms of Goddess Durga, to support the coalition government led by Hemant Soren during the upcoming Navratri festival.

The MLA expressed confidence that "Nari Shakti" would hold the opposition accountable in the elections.

She further criticised the BJP for its actions against backward classes, citing a decline in reservation rates and accusing the party of neglecting the rights of marginalised communities in Jharkhand.

In a social media post, Soren reiterated that the coalition government had passed a 27 per cent reservation bill for backward classes, which the central BJP government had not acted upon.

She emphasised that Hemant Soren's advocacy for the rights of tribals, dalits, and other marginalised groups has created challenges for the BJP.

Earlier, she held multiple meetings across the district, witnessing significant turnout and enthusiasm among supporters. PTI BS MNB