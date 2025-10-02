Jharkhand Labour dept to help bring body of poor migrant worker who died in Goa

Khunti, Oct 2 (PTI) The Jharkhand Labour department has come forward to help in bringing the body of a migrant worker of Khunti district who had died in Goa, as the poor family expressed its inability to bring back the body, officials said on Thursday.

Khunti Deputy Commissioner (DC) R Ronita told PTI that on getting information about the plight of the poor family, they have asked the Labour department to arrange financial aid.

"We came to know about the plight of the poor family, and the Labour department has been asked to arrange for financial aid to bring back the body of the deceased migrant worker who died at Goa," the DC said.

Alok Aind (27), a native of Simtimada under Jariagarh police station limits of Khunti district, had left in August this year without informing his sister (their parents had expired a few years back), with his friends searching for a job and had landed in Goa.

"He did not have a mobile phone, and after working, he arranged a mobile phone and called up to inform about his job in a private construction company. We were informed by the contractor on Tuesday evening that Alok had seizures after complaining of headache and stomach pain. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead at a hospital in Madgaon," said Swarnalata Aind, sister of the deceased.

She said that after the death of their parents, she used to work in their field while her brother was desperate for a job.

Migrant Control Cell (functioning under the Jharkhand Labour department) team leader Shikha Lakra told PTI that contact has been established with the private contractor in Goa.

"The contractor has agreed to bear part of the amount for sending the body on a flight to Ranchi. The Labour department will reimburse the remaining amount incurred in bringing the body to the family members of the deceased soon," said Lakra.

Swarnalata Aind said that she was informed on Thursday that the post-mortem had been completed and the body would be sent to Jharkhand by flight.

"We will be paying Rs 17,000 to the transport company, and that amount would be reimbursed by the state Labour department after the body reaches Ranchi," said Swarnalata Aind.

Earlier on Wednesday, Swarnalata had written an application to the Madgaon police stating that the family is already struggling financially and that her parents have passed away. In such circumstances, they are unable to travel to Goa to bring the body to Jharkhand. PTI ANB RG