Jharkhand labour killed in Gujarat, state govt helping family in bringing body back

Simdega, Sep 9 (PTI) Jharkhand labour department and Simdega district administration have come forward to help the poor family members of a 20-year-old tribal migrant labourer who was killed in Gujarat bring back his body to his native place, officials said on Tuesday.

The labourer, Omchandra Manjhi, recently joined as a bottle delivery worker in a private company at Kutch and was murdered. His body was recovered on September 3, Migrant Control Cell team leader Shika Lakra told PTI.

The cell functions under the Jharkhand government’s labour department.

“The private company officials informed the family about his death. But the family members were not in a position to bring back the body due to their penurious condition. The Simdega district administration got in touch with the labour department and the department arranged to pay Rs 50,000 to the family members of the deceased contract labour,” said Lakra.

The labour department officials also got in touch with the private company officials where the deceased had worked only for a single day.

“After a lot of negotiation, the company also agreed to pay Rs 35,000 to the family members. The family members have gone on a private vehicle to Gujarat on Tuesday to bring back the body. We expect them to return on Wednesday,” said Lakra.

Simdega Deputy Commissioner Kanchan Singh said that they informed the district labour superintendent about the poor financial condition of the family members and requested assistance in bringing back the body. PTI ANB NN