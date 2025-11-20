Jharkhand launches ‘Jungle Safari’ in picturesque Netarhat forests

Latehar (Jharkhand), Nov 20 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Thursday launched a ‘Jungle Safari’ in the picturesque Netarhat forests in Latehar district in a bid to boost eco-tourism in the state.

State tourism minister Sudivya Kumar, who inaugurated the initiative, said it will promote eco-tourism and create employment and livelihood opportunities for local communities.

"Tourists will now be able to experience the forests, wildlife and untouched beauty of Netarhat from much closer and feel the thrill of this wonderful natural treasure even more intensely," Kumar said.

He directed departments concerned to focus on tourist safety, facilities and environmental protection.

Nestled in pristine forests at an altitude of 3,622 feet, Netarhat lies about 157 km from Ranchi and is known for its verdant hills, waterfalls and enchanting scenery.

Its sunrise and sunset points are among the biggest attractions.

Popularly called the ‘Queen of Chotanagpur’, the area derived its name from what old-timers say the British once referred to as ‘Nature’s Heart’.

Deputy director at Palamau Tiger Reserve (buffer zone) Kumar Ashish said three vehicles have been provided for the tourists.

"If we find good response, five more vehicles will be provided," he said.

Two major routes and multiple destinations have been finalised for the Safari, with separate rate charts for each, he added.

The first Safari will begin at 5.30 am from the sunrise point, also known as Koel View Point, and conclude at the forest rest house at 10 am.

Tourists will be able to see Upper Ghaghri and Lower Ghaghri waterfalls, the sunset point, Tahir fall, Netarhat residential school and Chalet House.

The second Safari will run from 2 pm to 7 pm.

Safari rates have been fixed at Rs 300 per person, Rs 4,100 for a 16-seater vehicle and Rs 3,000 for a 10-seater vehicle.

For an open Safari from the Netarhat forest rest house to Suggabandh, the rate is Rs 3,000, and the same applies for Lodh fall.