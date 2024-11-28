Jharkhand likely to experience cloudy weather under influence of cyclone 'Fengal'

Ranchi, Nov 28 (PTI) Jharkhand is likely to experience fog and partial clouds under the influence of cyclone 'Fengal' from Friday, a weather official said.

Advertisment

The system might increase the minimum temperature by two-three degrees Celsius in the next two days, he said on Thursday.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand said that the cyclone might cross the Tamil Nadu coast as depression on November 30, causing rains in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra.

"Jharkhand may experience the outer cloud band of the system from Friday but rain is unlikely," he said.

Advertisment

He said that the minimum temperature is likely to increase by two-three degrees Celsius from Saturday due to partial clouds.

Minimum temperature is currently hovering between 10 and 14 degrees Celsius in Jharkhand. PTI SAN RG