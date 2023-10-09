Jharkhand: Lone NCP MLA threatens to withdraw support to Soren govt

Ranchi, Oct 9 (PTI) Jharkhand's lone Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator Kamlesh Singh on Monday threatened to withdraw support to the Hemant Soren-led alliance government, if Hussainabad, a sub-division of Palamu district, was not made a separate district by October 31.

Speaking to reporters here, the Hussainabad MLA said, "The party had extended unconditional support to the Soren government in Jharkhand in 2020 on the condition that Hussainabad would be made a district but that is yet to be made a reality." "If the JMM-Congress-RJD government does not declare Hussainabad a district by October 31, I will withdraw support to the government on November 1," he said.

Singh said he was representing the NCP led by Ajit Pawar faction in Jharkhand, which has extended its support to NDA at the Centre.

"I still continued my support to the ruling government in Jharkhand in view of people's aspirations. But, the government has not been able to fulfill people's dreams," he said.

Singh alleged that four years have passed but the government has not floated tenders for sand ghats in Hussainabad and other parts of the state.

"In the absence of settlement of sand ghats, illegal trade of sand mining has increased in connivance with the government and police, which is causing huge revenue loss to the state exchequer. Sand price is skyrocketing. A tractor of sand costs around Rs 5,000. The lack of sand has hampered development work such as roads under Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana and houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana," said the Jharkhand NCP president.

Singh said the poor are the worst sufferers of the situation, as they cannot afford sand at a hefty price.

"If the government does not float tender for sand ghats, we will hold a big agitation next month," he added.

In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the ruling alliance currently has 48 MLAs -- JMM 30, Congress 17 and RJD one. The BJP has 26 members and AJSU Party three. The NCP and CPI (ML) have one lawmaker each, apart from two Independent legislators. PTI SAN SAN ACD