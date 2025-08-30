Jharkhand: Man arrested for killing friend by slitting his throat over mobile phone dispute

Bokaro (Jharkhand), Aug 30 (PTI) A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Jharkhand's Bokaro district for allegedly murdering a friend by slitting his throat over a dispute regarding a mobile phone, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened at Kota Colony in Bokaro Steel City police station area on Friday night, they said.

"The victim, identified as Ravi Kumar, was taken Bokaro General Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," Bokaro Superintendent of Police Harvinder Singh said.

The accused, identified as Aman Kumar Jha, has been arrested.

The blood-stained knife used in the murder has also been seized, the SP added.