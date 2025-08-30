Jharkhand: Man arrested for killing wife, 3-yr-old son

Latehar (Jharkhand), Aug 29 (PTI) A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar district for allegedly killing his wife and three-year-old son in an inebriated state, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Mohanlal Oraon (30), killed his wife Sivamuni Devi (30) and son Suraj Oraon following an argument over a domestic issue, in Ganeshpur village in Chipodohar police station area on Thursday, a police statement said.

A police team led by sub-inspector Ritesh Kumar Rao of Chipodohar police station nabbed the accused on Friday, and seized a chisel used in the crime from his possession, it added.

The accused had picked up the sharp weapon and attacked his wife and his younger son. They died on the spot, police said.

He, however, spared his elder son, who "pleaded for mercy", and fled the house. PTI BS ACD