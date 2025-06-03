Jharkhand man arrested for posting video on social media with illegal pistol

Medininagar, June 3 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday for posting a video on social media with an illegal pistol, police said.

Taifique Ansari had bought the country-made pistol along with live cartridges for Rs 5,000, they said.

Soon after the video went viral, police arrested him from Dali village in the Chatarpur police station area, they said.

He was also wielding the firearm in the locality, creating a sense of insecurity among the people, Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said.

A hunt was on to apprehend the person who sold the pistol to him, she said.