Jharkhand: Man arrested for raping teenager

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Oct 4 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old school-going girl in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in an apartment in Matwari locality in Korra police station area on Tuesday night, its officer-in-charge Uttam Kumar Tiwari said.

According to an FIR lodged by the survivor's family, the accused was after her for some time and finally they developed a friendship. He took her to his friend's flat and raped her, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI COR BS ACD