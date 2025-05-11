Jharkhand: Man arrested for social media post 'linked to terrorist orgnisations'

Ranchi, May 11 (PTI) A person was arrested in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi on Sunday for posting content allegedly linked to international terrorist organisations, on social media, police said.

He was apprehended in Pundag area after Ranchi legislator C P Singh urged the police for action.

“The person has been arrested and an FIR lodged at Pundag police outpost,” DSP Amar Kumar Pandey said.

Earlier, the Ranchi MLA said in a post on X: “The pictures shared… on his social media are extremely provocative and related to national security and sovereignty of India. Most seriously, he has shared the flag which is the identity of international terrorist organisations… This is not only open treason, but also a clear indication of a terrorist mindset.” Further investigation is underway, the DSP said. PTI SAN RBT