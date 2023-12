Medininagar (Jharkhand), Dec 20 (PTI) A local court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment in over a decade-old murder case in Palamu district.

District and Additional Sessions Judge Amresh Kumar sentenced Bhim Kherwar, a resident of Rohtas district of Bihar, to life imprisonment for killing Lakhan Kherwar in July, 2013 in Redma locality.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000, or an additional six-month jail term. PTI CORR BS RBT