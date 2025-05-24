Jharkhand man dies as earth caves in during NH construction in Kerala

Kannur (Kerala), May 24 (PTI) A 27-year-old construction worker from Jharkhand died after earth caved in during the construction of National Highway 66 here on Saturday, police said.

The mishap occurred in the evening as the highway construction work was progressing at Chalakkunu here.

The deceased was identified as Biyas, they said.

Earth caved in when a concrete wall was being built on the side of the road, police said adding that tragedy struck the man as he got trapped in between the sand and an iron rod.

The body of the deceased man was shifted to district hospital mortuary later, police added.