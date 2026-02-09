Jharkhand: Man get life term in murder case

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Feb 9 (PTI) A court here in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment in connection with a six-year-old murder case.

The court of the Principal District and Sessions Judge also slapped a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict, Md Javed.

A resident of Potka under Chakradharpur police station, Javed attacked Raju Mukhi on July 19, 2020, with a stone following a fight over a petty issue. He died while being taken to a hospital.

The convict has been in judicial custody.