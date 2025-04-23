Muslim man from Bokaro held for praising Pakistan for Pahalgam terror attack

National

Md Naushad

Bokaro: One person was arrested in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Wednesday after he allegedly uploaded a controversial social media post regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, a police official said.

The individual, identified as Md Naushad, purportedly praised Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Taiba for the terror strike in a post on X, the official added.

"He was arrested from Millat Nagar under the jurisdiction of the Balidih police station. He is being interrogated," said Naveen Kumar, the officer-in-charge of Balidih police station.

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location at Baisaran meadows near Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing 26 people, mostly tourists.

