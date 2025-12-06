Jharkhand: Man held for duping people with promise of jobs

Godda, Dec 6 (PTI) A middle-aged man was arrested for allegedly duping students and job seekers by promising them jobs, in Jharkhand’s Godda district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid in Rupiyama area under Godda Town police station limits on Friday, and arrested the accused, a resident of Maheshpur.

“We received information that some individuals had set up a fake office in the name of IRCTC, and were luring unemployed youths with job offers,” Godda SDPO Ashok Kumar said.

Around 150 people were reportedly duped of around over Rs 1 crore, he said.

Some members of the gang are from Dumka district, the SDPO said.

“During interrogation, the accused admitted to the crime. He has been sent to judicial custody, while search is on to trace the other accused,” Kumar said.

An FIR has been registered at Godda Town Police Station in this regard.