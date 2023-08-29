Jharkhand man held for stealing iPhones worth Rs 65 lakh from Pune warehouse

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly breaking into a warehouse in Pune district and stealing iPhones worth Rs 65 lakh, police said.

Accused Tophajul Khurshid Shaikh, a resident of Jharkhand, was nabbed by the Anti-Extortion Cell of Mumbai police's crime branch from Masjid Bunder area, an official said.

He had allegedly broken into a warehouse in Wagholi area near Pune on July 15 and stolen at least 105 iPhones.

Shaikh was handed over to Lonikand police station in Pune district which is probing the case, the official said. PTI DC KRK