Jharkhand: Man kills girlfriend over suspicion of cheating, also murders her friend who witnessed it

Giridih, Sep 9 (PTI) A 25-year-old man in Jharkhand's Giridih district allegedly killed his girlfriend, suspecting her of having an affair with someone else, and also murdered another woman who witnessed it, police said on Tuesday.

The two women went missing on Friday, following which a police complaint was lodged, they said.

While investigating the missing persons' complaint, police detained one Srikant Choudhary, a resident of Mahatpur in Gawan police station area on Monday, SDPO of Khori Mahua Rajendra Prasad told PTI.

"During interrogation, Choudhary confessed to having murdered both the women and also showed the police the site where the bodies were hidden," he said.

The bodies were recovered from Charkhi Nimadih forest late in the night, he added.

"The accused confessed that he was in a relationship with one of the two women, and suspected her of having an affair with another youth. He had called her to the forest, but she came along with the other victim," the SDPO said.

"Choudhary first throttled to death the woman he was in a relationship with, and also murdered the other woman using a sharp weapon. We have sent both bodies for post-mortem examination to the Giridih Sadar Hospital," he said. PTI ANB SOM