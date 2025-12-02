Jharkhand: Man kills wife with axe following argument

Gumla, Dec 2 (PTI) A 39-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Tuesday with an axe during an argument, police said.

The incident happened in Navatoli village in the Toto police station area, they said.

"Initial investigation revealed that there was an argument between the husband and wife over some issue. As the argument escalated, Sandeep Oraon picked up an axe and attacked his wife, Saroj, on the head, and she died on the spot," SDPO Suresh Prasad Yadav said.

"The husband has been arrested. The murder weapon has also been recovered," he said. PTI RPS RPS SOM