Jharkhand: Man loses Rs 1.54 lakh in fraud after card gets stuck in ATM, 1 arrested

Chaibasa, Jan 11 (PTI) A man was arrested from Bihar's Gaya district for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 1.54 lakh from the bank account of a person in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Prince Kumar (26), was arrested following an investigation into an ATM fraud reported last month, they said.

Muku Bari of Chirchi village in Manjhari police station area had gone to withdraw cash from an ATM at Jain Market in Chaibasa on December 14 when his ATM card got stuck in the machine. Police said the accused had applied adhesive inside the ATM slot to trap the card.

On the suggestion of two youths present near the ATM, Bari called a number posing as the bank's customer care. The accused deceitfully obtained his OTP and withdrew Rs 1.54 lakh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar) Bahaman Tuti said.

The fraud came to light when Bari approached the bank the next day and was informed about the unauthorised withdrawal. An FIR was subsequently lodged.

A special team formed by the police analysed CCTV footage and technical evidence before arresting the accused.

During interrogation, Prince confessed to committing similar ATM frauds in other parts of Jharkhand. He was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody, while efforts are on to nab his accomplices, police said. PTI BS SOM