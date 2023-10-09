Jharkhand: Man, mother sentenced to 10 years in jail for strangulating wife to death over dowry

Medininagar, Oct 9 (PTI) A court in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Monday sentenced a man and his mother to 10 years in jail for the death of his wife over dowry.

The court of District and Session Judge Abhimanyu Kumar sentenced Upendra Mahato and Urmila Devi, of Hutar village in Satbarwa police station area, under different sections of the IPC and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Another person was also sentenced by the court to 10 years in jail in the case, which happened in 2015.

The woman's in-laws used to torture her physically and emotionally, demanding Rs 2 lakh in cash and a motorcycle in dowry, according to the FIR filed.

Eventually, they allegedly strangulated her to death with a rope. PTI CORR BS SOM